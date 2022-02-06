Iowans now have the chance to register for the MLB at Field of Dreams ticket purchase lottery

Now is the time to get the chance to buy tickets to the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game, where the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Example video title will go here for this video

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Major League Baseball on Thursday morning opened registration for a chance to buy tickets to the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Registration for the random drawing that will allow people to buy tickets is only available to Iowa residents. Registration ends Thursday, June 9 at 11 a.m. CT.

This year's Field of Dreams Game is on Thursday, Aug. 11.

In order to enter into the drawing, you have to make an MLB.com account, have an Iowa zip code and be at least 18 years old, but there is no charge to enter the lottery.

It is limited to one entry and one ticket per person. If you are selected from the drawing, you will be notified via email on June 15 and given the chance to purchase a ticket, but you aren't obligated to buy one if you change your mind.

This is the second year in a row that MLB has held a game in the famous Dyersville stadium, and for the second year in a row, MLB has opened registration for Iowa residents to have the chance to purchase a ticket.

Last year's game opened with an incredible speech by Kevin Costner, who starred in the original "Field of Dreams" film in 1989.