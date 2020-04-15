Former Cubs, Royals manager Jim Frey dies at age 88

Frey managed the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series.

Former big league manager Jim Frey has died at age 88.

Frey managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series.

Frey became friends in high school with future big league Don Zimmer, then spent 14 years in the minor leagues without reaching the majors.

His 1980 Royals swept the Yankees in the ALCS, then lost to Philadelphia in a six-game World Series.

His Cubs wasted a 2-0 lead against San Diego in the 1984 NLCS.