Former Cubs, Royals manager Jim Frey dies at age 88

Frey managed the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series.
Credit: AP
In this Oct. 4, 1984, file photo, Chicago Cubs manager Jim Frey enjoys a laugh during an interview prior to the start of Game 3 in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. Frey, who managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs to within one win of the 1984 World Series, has died. He was 88. Frey died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, according to the Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots, the minor league team he had been affiliated with since its launch in 1998.(AP Photo/File)

Former big league manager Jim Frey has died at age 88.

Frey managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series. 

Frey became friends in high school with future big league Don Zimmer, then spent 14 years in the minor leagues without reaching the majors. 

His 1980 Royals swept the Yankees in the ALCS, then lost to Philadelphia in a six-game World Series. 

His Cubs wasted a 2-0 lead against San Diego in the 1984 NLCS. 

Frey died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, according to the Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots, the minor league team he had been affiliated with since its launch in 1998.

