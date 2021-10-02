The team switched leagues after losing their MLB affiliation back in December

CLINTON, Iowa — It's been nearly a year and a half since the LumberKings have played a game at Nelson Corp Field. Now all this time later baseball is almost back. The LumberKings lost their entire season last year due to COVID-19.

Now the team is facing a new challenge with another big change for this season. General Manager Ted Tornow says they’re ready for a fresh season, no matter the league.

The LumberKings have been a Major League Baseball affiliate since 1956. It was back in December that the MLB did not extend a Professional Development League license to the team. Now, the team has joined the Prospect League. Tornow saying, ““We were under the guidance of one major league club and now in the Prospect League we’re going to have kids that will be drafted and hopefully signed by all 30 of the clubs.”



It’s a wooden bat league for college players who have either been drafted and didn’t sign with a MLB team or haven’t been drafted at all yet. Turnow says it will be different, but at the end of the day it’s still the same game. “There’s going to be some differences structure wise, but it’s still the same game. It’s still three outs either side. We’re still going to be the LumberKings.

Turnow says the difference is that these players are just earlier along in their development. “The thing I tell people is if you took our 2019 roster and just went back in each one of the players careers to where they were in 2018 and 2017, that will give you an idea of where the talent level will be with the Prospect League.”

The team will play 60 games total. They’ll start at the end of May and go through the end of August. It’s a change to the 140 games the team normally played when affiliated with the MLB.

On top of this change, the Turnow says they're anxious to be back to providing for the community. The team brings in roughly six and a half million dollars in revenue each year.

Lesley Webster works for the Clinton Chamber of Commerce. She says the games provide much more to the community than just baseball. “The thing with ballpark revenue is it’s not just the ball park it's the people that do come and stay overnight or stop for dinner, hit up a museum.”

Webster says the Chamber works alongside the team to provide as much as they can for the community. “It’s all about how do we make our town more interesting to others and how do we give our own citizens things to do.”