Big problems lie ahead for Minor League Baseball

Questions remain for teams across the country during the 2021 season.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Minor League Baseball officially canceled its 2020 season Tuesday, June 30 because of Major League Baseball's decision to not send players down to the minors, but their are bigger problems ahead for MiLB.

President and CEO Pat O'Connor says half or more of all the teams throughout the country could be sold or have to fold all together because of lost money from this year. Quad Cities River Bandits owner David Heller owns three other minor league teams across the country.

"Each of our clubs is completely financially solvent," Heller said in an interview Thursday, July 2nd. "We have no debt with any of the teams whatsoever, and we'll get through it. It's not going to be easy...but we'll get through it."