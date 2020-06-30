Baseball's minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Baseball’s minor leagues have canceled their seasons after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement.

The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and the minors expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.

Minor league teams in the Quad Cities Area include the Clinton LumberKings, The Burlington Bees and the Quad Cities River Bandits.