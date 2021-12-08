"“It’s a once in a lifetime event, you have to be here."

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For baseball fans the match up at the field of dreams between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees is a dream come true. Father and son Joe and Jesse Cervantes won tickets through a lottery system. Jesse flew from Los Angeles for the game saying, “He called me up as soon as he got the call about the tickets and I said I guess im flying in from LA.”

Joe says he thought about a lot when he found out he won the tickets but his first thought, “I was like wow what I am I going to wear.” The men are season ticket holders and they have been for more than 20 years rooting for the Sox.

It was a common trend for Sox fans at the game. Bill Cielinski grew up on the south side of Chicago and he’s also been rooting for the Sox his whole life. “It’s a once in a lifetime event, you have to be here,” says Cielinski.

The trio of friends spent the day exploring Dyersville before heading to the stadium.

Cielinski says the entire day is worth the experience, “Getting ready for the playoffs, the White Sox, the Yankees, historical. It’s amazing.”

The group prepped with a rewatch of the movie. When asked if they would cry at the game, Jon’s response, “We might! Depends on who wins.”

No matter the team these fans were rooting for , enjoying the day is universal. Yankees fan Jon Ellingworth lived in New York for 15 years before moving back to Iowa. Ellingworth saying, “It’s a taste of New York in Iowa which is delightful. I watch the Yankees on TV, I have the apps on my phone, but there’s nothing like seeing them in person.”

From the mural, to the movie museum, the day was full of experiences. Dan Zink shared he’s wanted to visit the movie site for years, and the game was the perfect opportunity to do so. He went through the museum saying, “I’ve got chills going through that museum. It just started all kind of emotions, it’s wonderful.”