Baseball

Watch 3A, 4A Iowa high school baseball games on MyTV 8-3

These games will be played in Iowa City starting July 18. The championship games will be played on July 22.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monday, July 18 marks the first day of games for the Iowa High School Baseball state championships, and you'll be able to watch some of those games on WQAD's 8-3 channel. 

We'll be airing games for 3A and 4A teams starting Monday. These games will all be played at the Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City. News 8 will update this story with teams as that information is made available. 

Here's a look at the scheduled times: 

Monday, July 18

Quarterfinal Games 3A

  • 11:30 a.m.
  • 2:00 p.m. 
  • 5:00 p.m.
  • 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Quarterfinal Games 4A

  • 11:30 a.m.
  • 2:00 p.m. 
  • 5:00 p.m.
  • 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Semi-Final Games 3A

  • 5:00 p.m.
  • 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

Semi-Final Games 4A

  • 5:00 p.m.
  • 7:30 p.m.

When and where are the championship games?

Class 1A and 2A championships will play at noon and 2:30 p.m., respectively, from Merchants Park in Carroll. Class 3A and 4A will play in Iowa City at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m., respectively. 

The Iowa High School Sports Network will also air the games on its website and app. Find more information about that by clicking/tapping here

