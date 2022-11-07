Watch 3A, 4A Iowa high school baseball games on MyTV 8-3

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monday, July 18 marks the first day of games for the Iowa High School Baseball state championships, and you'll be able to watch some of those games on WQAD's 8-3 channel.
We'll be airing games for 3A and 4A teams starting Monday. These games will all be played at the Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City. News 8 will update this story with teams as that information is made available.
Here's a look at the scheduled times:
Monday, July 18
Quarterfinal Games 3A
- 11:30 a.m.
- 2:00 p.m.
- 5:00 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Quarterfinal Games 4A
- 11:30 a.m.
- 2:00 p.m.
- 5:00 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
Semi-Final Games 3A
- 5:00 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
Semi-Final Games 4A
- 5:00 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
When and where are the championship games?
Class 1A and 2A championships will play at noon and 2:30 p.m., respectively, from Merchants Park in Carroll. Class 3A and 4A will play in Iowa City at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m., respectively.
The Iowa High School Sports Network will also air the games on its website and app. Find more information about that by clicking/tapping here.
