Cy-Hawk rivalry game brings Barstool Sports show to Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Barstool College Football Show will go live from Iowa City this Saturday Sept.10 for the 69th rendition of the historic Cy-Hawk football rivalry game, according to the popular Barstool podcast, "The Dave Portnoy Show."

Portnoy along with Barstool Sports personalities Big Cat, Brandon Walker, and Kayce Smith will broadcast the show as the thousands of fans swarm the streets surrounding Kinnick Stadium.

Barstool previously broadcasted from Iowa City in Sept. 2017 when the Hawkeyes lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

During the show, the commentators will discuss all things college football including predictions for Saturday's national matches and sports betting picks.

The show will take place at 1:00 p.m. at 503 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, Iowa, according to the podcast.

Fans of the show should arrive early as the campus expects to welcome 70,000+ for the highly anticipated contest.