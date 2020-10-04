At-Home Opener: River Bandits make the best of no baseball

The goal is to keep fans engaged until baseball returns to Modern Woodman park

DAVENPORT, Iowa — April 9 marked opening day at Modern Woodman park, but the ballpark won't be opening its gates anytime soon.

"The best part is seeing those people walk through the gates on the first day," said Kaylee Golden, Director of Marketing and Community Relations for the Quad Cities River Bandits. "It's definitely been a different feeling this year but we're making the best of it."

No baseball at the ballpark on opening day was a stark reminder of just a season ago when the Bandits couldn't play at home until flood waters had safely receded.

"It was a little bit defeating but also a new challenge and a way to learn and take a step back and be like 'What can we do?'" said Golden. "We're gonna make this work. How are we going to squeeze everything in and make this just as good of a season as we originally planned?"

The Bandits and the rest of Minor League Baseball eagerly awaits the start of a new season.

"We will not open our doors and play a game until we know that it's safe for our fans, staff, and players but we are very eager to have people back in the ballpark." said Golden.

While we don't know when that will be, the Bandits are making the most of what would've been the home opener.

"We're super thankful to know that fans are still thinking of us and we can still play a part in making what should've been a fun sports-filled day just as exciting." said Golden.

Giveaways, "meeting" top prospects on social media, even fun videos of Rascal trying new jobs around the ballpark were just a few ways the Bandits celebrated the occasion.

"Anything you can do to make people laugh or put a smile on their face." said Golden.

Bandits staff and fans even sang Take Me Out to the Ballgame. While you can't root for the home team just yet, they're hoping that'll change soon.