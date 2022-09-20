Alleman forfeits Week 5 football match against Moline

Athletic Director Mark VanNatta cited injuries and health concerns as the reasons for the forfeit.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Alleman High School athletic director Mark VanNatta announced in a Tuesday news release that the Pioneers will forfeit their Friday night road match with Moline.

VanNatta stated that rising injuries within the program have reduced the number of available players. The forfeit will give the program time to regain its health and also eliminate the possibility of losing even more athletes to injury, with many pioneers playing on both sides of the ball.

Declining enrollment at the high school has made it increasingly difficult to field athletic teams. In March, Alleman announced that they would not be fielding a softball team for the 2022 season. They plan to resume softball in 2023 if student participation increases.

In their 2021 meeting, the Maroons defeated the visiting Pioneers 55-0.

With the forfeit, the Pioneers move to 1-4. The Pioneers hope to return to the field in their week six matchup versus Geneseo.