2022 IHMVCU Shootout pairings unveiled

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, and the event is bigger and better than ever, according to a news release.
The pairings for the Jan. 7 tournament were announced on Monday, Dec. 12, just under a month before the action tips off.
The cross-river 12-match rivalry is split across two locations; 6 matches at Augustana College's Carver Center and 6 matches at Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline.
The full schedule is as follows:
- Wharton Fieldhouse
- Game 1 (10:00 a.m.) - Riverdale vs. Davenport West
- Game 2 (11:45 a.m.) - Mercer County vs Cal-Wheat
- Game 3 (1:30 p.m.) - Abingdon-Avon vs. Davenport Central
- Game 4 (3:15 p.m.) - Annawan vs. West Liberty
- Game 5 (5:00 p.m.) - Moline vs. Assumption
- Game 6 (6:45 p.m.) - United Township vs. Bettendorf
- Carver Center
- Game 1 (10:45 a.m.) - Rockridge vs. Durant
- Game 2 (12:30 p.m.) - Eerie-Prophetstown vs. Wilton
- Game 3 (2:15 p.m.) - Sherrard vs. Central Dewitt
- Game 4 (4:00 p.m.) - Rock Island vs. North Scott
- Game 5 (5:45 p.m.) - Alleman vs. Davenport North
- Game 6 (7:30 p.m.) - Geneseo vs. Pleasant Valley
"This was a very difficult challenge as we have so many competitive teams in our area," organizers said. "Your games this past week made it even more difficult as it shows each and every night a team can win or lose. Keep up the great work. Our area is full of impressive student-athletes striving to be the best. Thank you for helping them each and every day."
The annual tournament press conference will be held on Monday, Jan. 2 at Beyond The Baseline.
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel