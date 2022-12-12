2022 IHMVCU Shootout pairings unveiled

The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, bringing together girls' basketball teams from both sides of the river for 12 games on Jan. 7.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, and the event is bigger and better than ever, according to a news release.

The pairings for the Jan. 7 tournament were announced on Monday, Dec. 12, just under a month before the action tips off.

The cross-river 12-match rivalry is split across two locations; 6 matches at Augustana College's Carver Center and 6 matches at Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline.

The full schedule is as follows:

Wharton Fieldhouse Game 1 (10:00 a.m.) - Riverdale vs. Davenport West Game 2 (11:45 a.m.) - Mercer County vs Cal-Wheat Game 3 (1:30 p.m.) - Abingdon-Avon vs. Davenport Central Game 4 (3:15 p.m.) - Annawan vs. West Liberty Game 5 (5:00 p.m.) - Moline vs. Assumption Game 6 (6:45 p.m.) - United Township vs. Bettendorf

Carver Center Game 1 (10:45 a.m.) - Rockridge vs. Durant Game 2 (12:30 p.m.) - Eerie-Prophetstown vs. Wilton Game 3 (2:15 p.m.) - Sherrard vs. Central Dewitt Game 4 (4:00 p.m.) - Rock Island vs. North Scott Game 5 (5:45 p.m.) - Alleman vs. Davenport North Game 6 (7:30 p.m.) - Geneseo vs. Pleasant Valley



"This was a very difficult challenge as we have so many competitive teams in our area," organizers said. "Your games this past week made it even more difficult as it shows each and every night a team can win or lose. Keep up the great work. Our area is full of impressive student-athletes striving to be the best. Thank you for helping them each and every day."

The annual tournament press conference will be held on Monday, Jan. 2 at Beyond The Baseline.