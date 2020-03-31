2020 Kwik Star Criterium cancelled over coronavirus concerns

The annual Memorial Day weekend tradition was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Kwik Star Criterium has been canceled for 2020 as concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

The race, held annually on Memorial Day weekend, has been going on for more than 50 years.

“In order to ensure the safety of everyone, it is our desire to act as prudently as possible in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Race Director, Tom Schuler, in a release. "As such, we have made the decision to cancel this year’s Kwik Star Criterium."

Organizers said the event will return to the Village of East Davenport in 2021.

The Kwik Star Criterium was first run as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years, eventually taking place on Memorial Day in 1975. Since then it has joined with other area races to form the Memorial Day Weekend Bicycle Races series.