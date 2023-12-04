15 Bulldogs sign to play at the next level

x
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Fifteen Bettendorf Bulldogs will be continuing sports as they head to college in the fall.

Here are the athletes who signed their letters on Wednesday:

  • 1. Trent Allen, Coe College Track and Field 
  • 2. Justin Anderson, Iowa Western Football 
  • 3. Luke Bohonek, Iowa Central Community College Baseball 
  • 4. Connor Chase, Luther College Baseball 
  • 5. Spencer Del Vecchio, UW Platteville Football 
  • 6. Natalie Hitt, Coe College Softball 
  • 7. Joseph Hutter Miller, Mount Mercy Volleyball  
  • 8. Isaiah Martinez, UW Platteville Football 
  • 9. Elijah Mendoza, Wartburg College Football 
  • 10. Malachi Moore, Wartburg College Football 
  • 11. Xavier Potts, University of Purdue NW Soccer
  • 12. John Powell, University of Dubuque Football 
  • 13. Haley Scholbrock, St. Ambrose Cheerleading 
  • 14. Jorden Roberts, Life University Wrestling 
  • 15. Ammiah Wynn, Alabama State Bowling

