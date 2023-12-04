15 Bulldogs sign to play at the next level

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Fifteen Bettendorf Bulldogs will be continuing sports as they head to college in the fall.
Here are the athletes who signed their letters on Wednesday:
- 1. Trent Allen, Coe College Track and Field
- 2. Justin Anderson, Iowa Western Football
- 3. Luke Bohonek, Iowa Central Community College Baseball
- 4. Connor Chase, Luther College Baseball
- 5. Spencer Del Vecchio, UW Platteville Football
- 6. Natalie Hitt, Coe College Softball
- 7. Joseph Hutter Miller, Mount Mercy Volleyball
- 8. Isaiah Martinez, UW Platteville Football
- 9. Elijah Mendoza, Wartburg College Football
- 10. Malachi Moore, Wartburg College Football
- 11. Xavier Potts, University of Purdue NW Soccer
- 12. John Powell, University of Dubuque Football
- 13. Haley Scholbrock, St. Ambrose Cheerleading
- 14. Jorden Roberts, Life University Wrestling
- 15. Ammiah Wynn, Alabama State Bowling
