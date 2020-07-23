Pride Paddle at Loud Thunder: Clock Inc. hosts 'socially distant' kayak fundraising event

The world may have to socially distance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus but that doesn't mean fundraising efforts for nonprofits have to end.

ILLINOIS CITY, Ill. — The world may have to socially distance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus but that doesn't mean fundraising efforts for nonprofits have to end.

Clock Inc. is hosting their first-ever Pride Paddle event across Lake George at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City, Illinois on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If weather is insufficient, the event will take place at the same times on Aug. 2.

Registration is $70 to rent a single kayak, $120 to rent a double kayak and $50 for those bringing their own kayak. Participants must sign up for a specific time to participate and will receive a boxed lunch.

Clock Inc. says the course across the lake is sufficient for both beginners and novices. Masks are encouraged upon departure and arrival.