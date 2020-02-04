Applications are still being accepted for the SOAR Scholarship

The COVID-19 outbreak is not stopping one effort to help students pay for college.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Every year deserving students are awarded a scholarship. SOAR is a partnership between The Sedona Group and News 8.

Local high school seniors submit a written application identifying how their lives exemplify the four characteristics. Strength. Optimism. Achievement and resolve.

"We're resolved to moving forward with the scholarship. Helping young people and we will all get through this," says Brendan John from The Sedona Group.

Kyle John came up with the program. Kyle died after losing his battle to Ewings Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. He was 27-years-old.

Today, March 2nd, would have been his 39th birthday.

Rick John, President of The Sedona Group says the current health pandemic will no impact this year's scholarship program.

"I was told by a very important person to me, you gotta move forward. Life is still going on, this is a temporary glitch in life. We don't know what it all looks like in the end. We want students to know when they get back in the fall that we're going to have a scholarship," said Rick.

Three students will be awarded $5000 each. Money they can put towards tuition fees, schools books and living expenses.