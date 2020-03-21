Young Army recruit gets the perfect send-off party amid pandemic

When a young man joins the service, it’s proper to send him off to bootcamp with a party. That’s not easy to do amid a pandemic, but a family friend pulled it off.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — "I asked Tristan what his favorite restaurant was, and he said Applebee's. So I called Applebee's, and you can’t go in there," she said.

Illinois restaurants have been banned from serving guests inside their establishments since Tuesday, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some quick thinking and a determination to give her friend's family a meal they deserve, she and colleagues at Stone Ridge Medical Group, decided to pick up dinner entrees curbside, and serve it at the Linnabery's family business: All Family Taekwondo.

"We didn’t want them to eat on paperplates so we brought China from home and we brought silverware. We’re trying to make this (martial arts facility) more of a restaurant and a fun send off for him," she said.

Tristan Linnabery, the young Army recruit, said the party venue could not have been more ideal:

"This is my second home. This is the perfect place to be."

The 18-year-old said signing up for military service was both an easy decision, and a tough one at the same time.

"I had a lot of encouragement, a lot of support form my family. My dad was in the Marine Corps for 22 years. I like to follow in his foodsteps with everything I do."

What makes it hard is having to leave his family and his fiancée for about nine weeks of bootcamp and then 12 weeks of Army Individual Training.

"I'm not gonna be able to spend all my time with my family, I’m gonna have to leave by myself, which is gonna be difficult. But it’ll all be worth it," he said.

Donna Bell and her colleagues made sure Tristan got his favorite Applebee's entree, steak and mashed potatoes, before they excused themselves to keep the gathering to less than the 10 people, as health officials have urged.

"With the mandate we can’t. So he’s got the people he loves the most, his immediate family, and his fiancée," Bell said.

Tristan's parents and family got to enjoy a few precious moments as a family.

"His mom and I are both sad and happy at the same time because we hate to see him leave. Our little boy is leaving. A man is gonna come home. But we’re very proud of him at the same time," dad Anthony Linnabery said.

"It’s a little emotional. knowing I’ll be leaving, but I’ll be alright," Tristan said.

It will be a while before the family can get back together like this.

On Friday afternoon, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a statewide "Stay at Home" order, effective Saturday at 5 P.M.