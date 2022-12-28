Top baby names for 2022, according to MercyOne

MercyOne says more than 6,600 births occurred across its Iowa hospitals this year, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets.

CLINTON, Iowa — Oh, baby! It's that time of year again when hospitals report the most popular baby names for the entire year.

In 2022, MercyOne hospitals celebrated more than 6,600 births across the state of Iowa, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets.

MercyOne's baby names follow recent trends reported by babycenter.com with Olivia, Emma and Amelia as the top girl names and Liam, Noah and Oliver as the top boy names.

The hospital system broke those names down further by medical centers across the state:

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center

Total number of births: 292

Three sets of twins

Top boy name: Asher

Top girl names: Ava, Avery

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center

Total number of births: 726

Nine sets of twins

Top boy name: Landon

Top girl name: Olivia

MercyOne Central Iowa (Des Moines)

Total number of births: 4,100

92 sets of twins and three sets of triplets

Top boy names: Liam, Henry, Isaac and Oliver tied for third

Top girl names: Olivia, Charlotte, Scarlett

MercyOne North Iowa (Mason City)

Total number of births: 670

Top boy names: Oliver, Henry, Jaxon and Hayden tied for third

Top girl names: Olivia, Eleanore, Evelyn

MercyOne Northeast Iowa (Waterloo)

Total number of births: 900

11 sets of twins

Top boy names: Luke/Lucas, Jackson/Jaxon, Hudson, Grayson/Greyson, Sawyer, Daniel

Top girl names: Ellie/Elliana, Maeve, Layla, Remy, Evelyn, Serenity



