Top baby names for 2022, according to MercyOne

CLINTON, Iowa — Oh, baby! It's that time of year again when hospitals report the most popular baby names for the entire year.
In 2022, MercyOne hospitals celebrated more than 6,600 births across the state of Iowa, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets.
MercyOne's baby names follow recent trends reported by babycenter.com with Olivia, Emma and Amelia as the top girl names and Liam, Noah and Oliver as the top boy names.
The hospital system broke those names down further by medical centers across the state:
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center
- Total number of births: 292
- Three sets of twins
- Top boy name: Asher
- Top girl names: Ava, Avery
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
- Total number of births: 726
- Nine sets of twins
- Top boy name: Landon
- Top girl name: Olivia
MercyOne Central Iowa (Des Moines)
- Total number of births: 4,100
- 92 sets of twins and three sets of triplets
- Top boy names: Liam, Henry, Isaac and Oliver tied for third
- Top girl names: Olivia, Charlotte, Scarlett
MercyOne North Iowa (Mason City)
- Total number of births: 670
- Top boy names: Oliver, Henry, Jaxon and Hayden tied for third
- Top girl names: Olivia, Eleanore, Evelyn
MercyOne Northeast Iowa (Waterloo)
- Total number of births: 900
- 11 sets of twins
- Top boy names: Luke/Lucas, Jackson/Jaxon, Hudson, Grayson/Greyson, Sawyer, Daniel
- Top girl names: Ellie/Elliana, Maeve, Layla, Remy, Evelyn, Serenity
