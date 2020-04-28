WQAD wins 3 Illinois Broadcasters awards

3 WQAD reporters and photographers have been recognized for their work by the Illinois Associate Broadcasters.
Every story that was nominated took first place. Here are our winners.
- 1st Place: Best Sports Report: Elizabeth Wadas and Stephanie Mattan, "Night Crew."
- 1st Place: Best Light Feature: Elizabeth Wadas and Andy McKay, "Making Memories."
- 1st Place: Best Videography: Stephanie Mattan, "River Rider."