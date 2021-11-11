WQAD Throwback: Erie Elementary students honor veterans in 2001 ceremony

Just a couple months after the Sept. 11th attacks of 2001, the Veterans Day ceremony at Erie Elementary School took on new meaning.

The sound of children sing praises about America at Erie Elementary school. That's where students offer a special tribute to veterans, the third year for the poignant event.

“We as adults are realizing how valuable our freedom is. And it's our job to instill this in our children. And we as educators have to do it,” one educator said.

As veterans from all branches of military service received recognition, youngsters salute them in song and speech.

There's plenty of emotion in the audience, some veterans wearing their uniforms for the first time in decades.

“But after all the veterans made the country what it is today. And a lot of people had to give up their lives so we could have these freedoms, and we don't want these freedoms taken away from us,” a veteran said.

While the attack on America makes this a different kind of Veterans Day it’s a chance for youngsters to show their pride and they're coming through in a big way. Little ones giving their all during the hour-long tribute, a lesson about history through performance.

“The more education these children can get, with regard to any war or any veteran, I think the better off we are,” another veteran said.