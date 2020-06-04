Worker tests positive for COVID-19 at Arconic Davenport Works

A worker at Arconic Davenport Works has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a facility spokesperson.

The plant’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager John C. Riches said that at least one employee had tested positive for the virus.

“All notifications are taken seriously, and protocols are in place to manage these situations and evaluate any exposures that may have occurred when the infected individual was last on premises,” said Riches.

In a notice that was sent out, Riches indicated the worker had not been in the plant since March 27.

Any workers who had close contact with the patient will be self-isolating at home.