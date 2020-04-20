Work from home: how QC companies are adapting

Technology giving companies the ability to serve clients around the world and closer to home

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Work-from-home software has been popular lately, connecting companies with clients around the world. Grace Engineered Products in Davenport turned to a company closer to home to help establish its remote workflow, Midland Technologies, also based in Davenport.

"We have a lot of technical support hotlines and ll of that kind of general infrastructure," said Drew Allen, Vice President of Strategic Development at Grace Engineered Products. "And that's a lot harder to do from your cellphone, so we needed to go ahead and create an offering that would allow people to kind of have a real office, but in their house."

That can create issues for organizations used to having phone and data systems all in one place.

"It's a little bit of a bottleneck," said Midlands Technologies CEO Jason Smith. "So, if you send everybody home, you're not on that extremely fast local area network. Everybody connects back to the office, through either a VPN or some kind of secure way."

Smith said cloud technology is the answer. Midlands Technology offers a work-from-home solution that streamlines the remote workflow.