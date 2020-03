A woman and her pets are safe after a fire.

MOLINE, Ill. — Around 8:00 P.M., March 10 Moline firefighters responded to the 700 block of 22nd Street A.

They say the 2nd floor of a house was on fire.

According to Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel, a woman, and her 3 pets were home and are now safe.

The woman claims her cat alerted her to the fire.

Fire crews have the fire under control and are assessing the damage.