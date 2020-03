A woman and her pets are safe after a fire.

MOLINE, Ill. — Around 8:00 P.M., March 10 Moline firefighters responded to the 700 block of 22nd Street A.

They say the 2nd floor of a house was on fire.

According to Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel, a woman, and her three pets were home and are now safe.

The woman claims her cat alerted her to the fire.

Fire crews have the fire under control and are assessing the damage.