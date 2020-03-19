Wilton Cafe isn't letting kids go hungry during coronavirus outbreak

WQAD is highlighting some of the unsung heroes within our community, helping do good during the outbreak.

The Wilton Cafe is giving away free breakfast and lunch to any child who wants it. There are three different options to choose from for each meal.

The food is available for carryout. Families that can`t come pick it up can have it delivered to their house.

The cafe says home deliveries can be scheduled on Wilton Cafe's Facebook page.

"If mom and dad are working, they can't cook, hey you can come down and grab a burger or pancakes," owner Shakir Alimoski said. "The kid probably doesn`t know how to used a microwave, make a grilled cheese, so let's help them."