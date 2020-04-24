Will we ever shake hands again? QC area experts weigh in

So much has changed about our daily lives, and some experts say you may never shake hands again.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Whether it's your golf idol, a close on a business deal, or a long awaited "welcome home"; we want to embrace others.

"I'm going to be nodding from now on," says Alan Sivell, Assistant Professor in Communications at Saint Ambrose University. He says a handshake can tell a lot about a person .

"It's crazy to judge a person on their handshake, but I do," says Sivell. "If someone has a limp hand shake I go "ugh"."

"Don't assume other peoples hygiene is the same as yours," says Dr. Rebecca Heick, Assistant Professor of Public Health at Augustana College and an epidemiologist. She says those few seconds hands touch are a critical time for disease to spread.

"Everything they have done since they last washed their hands or sanitized their hands is also being transferred," says Dr. Heick. "I do think we will see handshakes continue, perhaps not as frequently as before, but in some circumstances. And I think that will vary based on the area of the country you are in."

But what will life be like if we can't reach out to a rockstar on stage or a politician at a rally?

"You say you "went to a rally and saw them" or "I went to a rally and shook their hand" - there's a difference," explains Sivell.