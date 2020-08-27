Why community leaders say fight for equality continues 100 years after women gain right to vote

The head of Royal Neighbors of America is reflecting on the role her company played in women's suffrage and why she says equality has yet to be reached.

On the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in

America, the leader of Royal Neighbors of America said the fight for equality was still underway.

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919 and was ratified on August 18, 2020.

"We felt that women should have the right to vote for the leaders that are going to make decisions about their lives," said Cynthia Tidwell, the CEO of Royal Neighbors.

The insurance company was born 25 years before women were granted voting rights, and according to Tidwell, Royal Neighbors focused on empowering women to become leaders, organizing, marching and spreading their message.

Tracy White, who works with Black-owned businesses as an organizer with the QC Empowerment Network, said not much has changed in the last 100 years. She said she recognizes the challenges women face as bosses and workers.

"We`re voting now," said White, "but you look at the disparity between men and women. You still look at the disparity in position, CEO positions between men and women."

White notes that though women make up more than 50% of the workforce, 6% of the top 3,000 companies in the world have female CEOs. And women make up 20% of our representatives in Congress.

"You can`t tell me if half of the us population is women, smart educated women, that we can`t find equal representation in some of the areas on leadership," said Tidwell.