Why a Galesburg manufacturer remains optimistic for 2020

Intellihot Green Technologies in Galesburg produces efficient tankless water heaters

GALESBURG, Illinois — Even manufacturers deemed essential businesses have been feeling the sting of the outbreak.

Intellihot Green Technologies in Galesburg, which produces efficient tankless water heaters, had to lay off or furlough several employees this year as construction projects have been delayed around the country.

"Today we are predominantly powering large commercial applications," said founder and CEO Sri Deivasigamani. "Schools, nursing homes, healthcare."

It comes after the company had its most successful year ever in 2019 and best quarter ever in Q1 2020.

"So those projects haven't been canceled, they've just been delayed," said CFO Rod Harrison. He said the company applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to bring employees back.

"And that was successful, so we've been funded and that certainly helps our cash flow as we go through the pandemic time," Harrison said.

Despite an expected slowdown for Q2, the company is still optimistic about growth this year.