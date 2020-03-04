Whitey's customers have the "shakes" before stores close temporarily

Whitey's say they are closing their stores out of employee safety.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Friday night is the last time Whitey's stores will be open before they close all their stores temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns.

The company was doing "drive-thru" only orders for the last week, for customer safety, but the complete closure is for employee safety.

"It's just getting challenging behind the counter," says Annika Tunberg, Whitey's Marketing Director. "So, we are just closing to make sure they are safe and healthy."

Friday morning, before Whitey's stores opened at 10AM, the line outside the Bettendorf location off Middle Road tailed onto the street.

"We just thought, let's go early this morning, no one will be out at 10 to get ice cream," says Amy Hultgren, a Bettendorf customer. "And it's all the way backed up on the street."

"It's not moving very fast," says customer, Sally Lambert. "I think people are hoarding. I think they are really stocking up."

With doors closed for at least two weeks, Whitey's understands business will melt overtime.

"Since it's April 3rd, we will definitely loose two weeks, if not, a month," says Tunberg.

The 300 store employees will still be paid and customers will still be able to buy ice cream by the carton.

"We're going to keep our manufacturing department just to catch up from all of this and also to make sure grocery stores are stocked," Tunberg explains.

But for some Whitey's fanatics, store bought won't do. That's why dozens of cars are lined up, each customer buying bags of ice cream.

"I hate to see that line on that first night when they are back open," say Andrew Lehman, a Bettendorf customer.