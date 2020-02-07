Whiteside County road to close for 2 months of repairs

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — Officials say Stropes Road, approximately 1/2 mile west of Meredosia Road, will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday, July 6th, 2020 until further notice.
The closure is located 8 miles south of Albany and 6 miles east of Cordova.
The city says the closure is necessary to replace the drainage structure for the drainage ditch.
"The project is estimated to take 2 months to complete. Although there will be no marked detours, motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly and to use extreme caution when traveling near the construction area."
For additional information concerning the closure, please contact the Whiteside County Highway Department at (815) 772-7651.