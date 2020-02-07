Whiteside County road to close for 2 months of repairs

Officials say repair should take about 2 months

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — Officials say Stropes Road, approximately 1/2 mile west of Meredosia Road, will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday, July 6th, 2020 until further notice.

The closure is located 8 miles south of Albany and 6 miles east of Cordova.

The city says the closure is necessary to replace the drainage structure for the drainage ditch.

"The project is estimated to take 2 months to complete. Although there will be no marked detours, motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly and to use extreme caution when traveling near the construction area."