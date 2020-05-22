Whiteside County deputies arrest man after a high-speed chase

Payne was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — Whiteside County Deputies say on May 21, around 4:30 p.m., they made a traffic stop on a car in the 500 block of East Route 30, Rock Falls at the entrance of Crystal Lake Motel.

Deputies say as they approached the car, a tan color 1999 Chevrolet Blazer drove away from a parking spot in front of one the motel.

"As the Blazer approached the Deputies, they were able to see a male driver know to the Deputies to be Chad Payne 40, of Rock Falls. The Blazer drove through the yard just east of the traffic stop, traveled through the north ditch off Rt. 30 before entering onto the Rt30 roadway."

According to the police report, the Blazer continued driving eastbound on Route 30 at "a dangerously high rate of speed."

Deputies found the Blazer half a mile from the Crystal Lake Motel entrance.

"The Blazer had struck a light pole in the northeast corner of McNeil Road and Rt 30. Payne had fled from the vehicle on foot leaving the scene of the accident."

A K-9 found Payne and police took him into custody.

Payne was transported to the Whiteside County jail after being treated and released for injuries from the crash.