MOLINE, Ill. — The federal government proposes to drastically cut housing benefits that apply to millions of people across the country.

The administration proposes to cut the housing and urban development program by $8.6 billion by 2021.

The Moline Housing Authority offers public housing and Section 8 housing.

Director John Afoun says if funding is cut homelessness will increase.