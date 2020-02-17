Wheel of Misfortune; Tyler Deyo

Anyone with tips leading to his arrest could earn $500.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Friday, February 14, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 29-year-old Tyler Deyo. He's 6' 1", 185 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes. He is wanted by the Moline Police Department on two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury.