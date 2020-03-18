What not to flush if you can't find toilet paper

Sanitation officials raise alarms over people flushing things like paper towels and sanitary wipes

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — There's been a run on toilet paper in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, prompting sanitation officials to raise alarms over people flushing things like paper towels and sanitary wipes, which can clog pipes and pumps.

If those products make it all the way to a wastewater treatment plant like the one in LeClaire, it can cause serious operational problems. But homeowners shouldn't risk flushing the wrong products thinking the problem will just go downriver for someone else to worry about.

"Whatever water is not able to flow through that blockage will back up into your home," said LeClaire Wastewater Operator Coleen Rhoads.

Officials say that if you run out of toilet paper, wiping with something else might prove unavoidable. But be smart:

"When you gotta go you gotta go," said Mark Jones, project manager at Petersen Plumbing. "But the best thing you can do is dispose of it in a garbage can, and not down the toilet. Because you are just going to create more problems for you plumbing-wise and for our public."

And in times like these, plugging up your sewer can only make matters worse.

"Yeah it would be bad enough to be in a quarantine or sick, and then have a sewer back up on top of all that," said Rhoads.

The following is a partial list of products not to flush compiled by Coleen Rhoads:

Baby and adult wipes, moist wipes, disinfectant wipes, all of those labeled as "flushable."

Facial tissues, cotton balls, cotton swabs, band-aids

Any cloth items

Diapers

Egg shells, coffee grounds, food, chewing gum

Hair

Cat litter

Napkins, paper towels

Dental floss

Fish, hamsters, gerbils

Cigarette butts

Plastic of any kind