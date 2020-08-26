Western Illinois offers one time COVID-19 saliva test for students and staff

WIU offers an optional COVID-19 saliva test and while some choose not take it, others say it's essential.

Western Illinois University is offering students and staff on Moline and Macomb's campuses free COVID-19 test kits. The tests are optional, and some students say they don't need one while others say they're essential.

To get inside WIU's Quad City campus every visitor is met with a temperature check, virtual screening, and the optional saliva test.

"It's always good to take the test just in case," says junior Torrence Johnson.

"Maybe I'll get one eventually, just not right now," student Haley Burroughs says.

The university has about 650 test kits for all students and staff on Moline's campus. All people have to do is spit, shake, and bring it back to campus the same day it's collected. It's then sentoff to a Kansas laboratory overnight.

"It's really important that we get them back quickly so we can get a sense of any trends that are happening if there are any," says WIU Quad Cities Assistant Vice President, Kristi Mindrup.

Students and staff will get their results in 48 hours, and on a commuter campus Mindrup says that's critical.

"They are coming to campus and then they are going back out into the community," Mindrup points out.