Watch: Iowa Governor Reynolds gives coronavirus briefing

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave her daily address responding to coronavirus concerns, which began at 4:30 p.m. on her Facebook page.

Reynolds began the address by announcing that 10 Iowans who had been quaratined on the Grand Princess are returning home on Friday night, with remaining 10 likely to return on Saturday. She also revealed that one more Iowan has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total up to 17.

Reynolds says that community spread has not yet occured in Iowa, but that the state government is preparing for the inevitability. She says that the Departments of Education and Public Health issued guidance to Iowa schools about guidelines for operating safely.

Reynolds largely repeated health advice that has been given by other agencies, including handwashing, staying home if you don't feel well, covering coughing and sneezing, and avoiding large events.

Responding to questions, Reynolds said that response to coronavirus issues will largely be made on a case-by-case basis.