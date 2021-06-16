WATCH: Illinois Gov. Pritzker makes Juneteenth announcement

Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will make a 'historic announcement' on the Juneteenth holiday at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois.

The announcement comes a little more than two weeks after the Illinois legislature passed a bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday. The bill is currently awaiting Gov. Pritzker's signature.

Iowa already recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday. It was signed into law back in 2002 by former Gov. Tom Vilsack.

Nationally, Juneteenth is one step closer to becoming a federal holiday. On Tuesday, June 15 the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would recognize it as such. The bill is now heading to the House.

The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865 that the last enslaved Black people learned from Union soldiers in Texas that they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.