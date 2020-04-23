Warren County reports 62 COVID-19 cases

To date, there have been 117 negative tests.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — The Warren County Health Department is announcing 5 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total cases to 62.

To date, there have been 117 negative tests. The new cases include:

• 1 female between the ages of 20-40

• 2 females between the ages of 40-60

• 1 male between the ages of 20-40

• 1 male between the ages of 40-60

Previously:

The Warren County Health Department is now reporting 13 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total cases to 32.

As of April 23, there have been 45 negative tests.

The new cases include:

• 4 females between the ages of 20-40

• 2 females between the ages of 40-60

• 2 males between the ages of 20-40

• 5 males between the ages of 40-60