Warren County reports 62 COVID-19 cases

MONMOUTH, Ill. — The Warren County Health Department is announcing 5 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total cases to 62.
To date, there have been 117 negative tests. The new cases include:
• 1 female between the ages of 20-40
• 2 females between the ages of 40-60
• 1 male between the ages of 20-40
• 1 male between the ages of 40-60
Previously:
The Warren County Health Department is now reporting 13 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total cases to 32.
As of April 23, there have been 45 negative tests.
The new cases include:
• 4 females between the ages of 20-40
• 2 females between the ages of 40-60
• 2 males between the ages of 20-40
• 5 males between the ages of 40-60
The Warren County Health Department is following all the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and taking all the necessary precautions with all cases. Health department staff are working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the confirmed cases. The health department will continue to release numbers of confirmed cases for Warren County residents.