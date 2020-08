The Muscatine County sheriff says a complaint led to them finding and arresting the man.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — According to the Muscatine County sheriff, a wanted man was arrested while camping on state property in an effort to hide from police.

Around 9:40 P.M., on Tuesday, August 11 police started to investigate a complaint of people camping on state property.

When they arrived a man ran away on foot and later jumped on an ATV to escape police.