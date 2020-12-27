Two killed on I-80 near Walcott in head-on crash

The Iowa State Patrol responded to several 9-1-1 calls about a driver traveling the wrong way on I80 prior to the crash.

WALCOTT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol responded to a deadly head-on crash along Interstate 80 westbound near Walcott, Iowa Saturday night.

At around 11:25 pm deputies believe that a 1999 Chrysler Concorde was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the interstate, based on multiple 9-1-1 calls to police. The car eventually struck a 2020 Infiniti QX60 head-on near mile marker 285.

Two people were killed in the crash, another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said which vehicle the fatalities or injured person occurred in, pending the notification of family.

The Scott County Sherriff's Office, Buffalo Police Department, Walcott Police Department, Medforce, and Medic EMS assisted in the emergency response.