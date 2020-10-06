Visit Quad Cities counts on locals to keep tourism afloat this year

Visit Quad Cities unveils their new master tourism plan amid pandemic concerns.

MOLINE, Illinois — Visit Quad Cities unveiled it's new master tourism plan on Wednesday. With the pandemic, less people are traveling, which is why tourism experts want to attract locals.

It's a plan that started over a year ago when the flood of 2019 spilled across the Quad Cities. Now, Visit Quad Cites President and CEO, Dave Herrell, says they're using the Mississippi River as a reason to come visit.

"Our world renown river, our Mississippi River, which is a global asset," says Herrell.

After a year of flooding followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Herrell says it's the perfect time to attract travelers to the Quad City area. The master plan is focused on making each downtown unique.

"Everyone is focused on recovery and if this could be a resource and a tool to help drive short term and long term recovery, we felt we needed to do it," says Herrell.

The plan starts with Quad City locals who can rediscover what the Quad Cities has to offer. Even though sports and events are cancelled, Herrell says there are still things to do - dining out, the river, and the TBK Sports Complex is now open.

"Get Quad Citizens out of their homes, re-engaging them in the community from an economic perspective, so that's really the first objective," explains Herrell.

He says people will start coming, maybe not for extended stays, but day trips will be popular once travel restrictions ease up after the pandemic. He says that's when they'll target those who live 100 to 150 miles from the Quad Cities.

"I think the disparity of Illinois and Iowa as we reopen is a challenge for us," says Harrell. "I think that is something we need to continue to advocate for us as we reopen our economy."

Herrell says they don't want to press the gas on marketing yet, not until events are back on the calendar. Until then, locals in the Quad Cities will start seeing ads on social media. Visit Quad Cities says they will air a TV commercial in places like Chicago later this year.