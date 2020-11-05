Moline mayor hosts first virtual state of the city address

How the city is getting a positive message across at a time when daunting financial challenges lie ahead

MOLINE, Illinois — Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri on Monday held her first ever "virtual" state of the city address. The polished, 38-minute Youtube video was published at noon, introducing leaders in law enforcement, schools, public works and other departments that would normally share a stage.

"Hopefully it shares the information that the community needs in a way that is responsible and helps us get to where we want to be, and that's back in business," Mayor Acri said.

The city is rolling out a new online platform for local businesses called "Forward," with resources on grants and loans at the federal, state and local levels. Thirty Moline businesses have taken part in the program's soft roll-out; it will fully launch Thursday.

"And it helps kind of take all the chaos away, and direct them in a targeted way to the things that really help them right now," Mayor Acri said.

Looking ahead, city leaders in the state of the city address pointed to economic opportunities associated with the I-74 bridge project and investments at the QC International Airport.

"And a lot of that starts through the grassroots movement of flying local, people making the commitment that 'I'm going to fly from my airport,'" said Ben Leischner, the executive director of the airport.

Meanwhile, lay-offs at the public library and other budget cuts reflect reality of a sudden drop in sales tax revenue due to the pandemic and stay-at-home orders.