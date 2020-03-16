Viola grocery store sees emptiest shelves since 9/11

Governor Pritzker's dine-in restaurant closure calls for large crowds in grocery stores.

VIOLA, Illinois — Morrison’s Market says they are seeing more customers since Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker put a stop to all dine-in services in restaurants. They say it’s the emptiest the shelves have been since 9/11.

Potatoes, eggs, milk, meat, bread, and toilet are slim pickings or practically gone from the store.

Monday’s Frito-Lay shipment came in the nick of time. Once a week a worker stocks $1,500 worth of chips in the Viola area. But this round is worth $6,000 to make up for the high demand.

Jim and Amy Morrison have owned the market for 20 years. They say their usual Tuesday shipment will come with double the normal product – instead of $6,000 worth they’ll get a load worth almost $12,000.

“It’s a little overwhelming right now,” says Jim Morrison. “It is a good thing, but you wonder about the back side of this.”

That’s Morrison’s next worry: will customers stock up too much now? What does that mean for later?

“The cool part is the shelves are so empty you don’t have to rotate things out,” says Judy Cooper, a market employee. “You just put it up and it’s up there.”