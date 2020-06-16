Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa this week

The Vice President is planning to tour a manufacturing plant and give a speech to its workers.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has announced he will travel to Iowa this week to meet with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The vice president also plans to tour recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries and give an address to its employees on Tuesday.

It will be Pence's second trip to Iowa in as many months. In early May, Pence visited the Des Moines area to meet with Reynolds during a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.