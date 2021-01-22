Verify: What do the Biden administration's two mask mandates cover?

President Joe Biden has signed two mask mandates. One for federal lands and one for interstate travel. We looked into the fine print with an expert.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has wasted no time in beefing up the federal government’s plan to deal with the pandemic. On Thursday, he signed 10 more executive orders related to COVID-19. He also added to his day-one federal mask mandate.

The second mask order pertains to travel. That prompted this question from a viewer:

Question:

“If I need to wear a mask when traveling between states, does it mean I now must wear one in my car on my drive from D.C. to Pennsylvania?”

Answer:

No, the mandate does not touch private transportation.

Our Sources:

President Biden’s Executive Orders and Dr. Mark Graber, a Constitutional law professor from the University of Maryland.

What We Found:

To answer the viewer’s question, No, you don’t have to wear a mask while driving.

However, before you laugh at the question, you should understand the two mask mandates.

“I think people thought Biden was going to put it all in one mandate,” Dr. Graber said.

According to Dr. Graber, the first mandate covered mask wearing on all federal lands. That meant federal buildings, properties, and parks.

“Now it looks like there are mask mandates, plural,” he said. “But by the time it's over, everything covered, will be covered.”

The second mandate dealt with interstate travel. In this, the president did exempt cars.

There is some discussion in legal circles that he may have had jurisdiction to mandate on interstate highways but chose not to. However, for planes, trains, and buses -- you will have to wear a mask.

What are the punishments?

“We don't yet know the punishments, I presume it's going to be a fine of some sort,” Dr. Graber said.

The administration is still working that out.