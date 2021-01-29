VERIFY: Yes, Congress can overturn the results of a Congressional election

It would take a lot of work though for the members of the new Congress to do that in the Mariannette Miller-Meeks vs. Rita Hart outcome.

QUESTION:

Can the U.S. House overturn the results of a Congressional election?

ANSWER:

Yes, but it would take a lot of work for the members in this new Congress to actually do that here. I looked through two different federal documents to find this out.

WHAT'S GOING ON:

Two FCEA contests have been filed in the 117th Congress. One concerns Iowa's 2nd District. Democrat Rita Hart's campaign claims 22 'legally cast votes' have not been counted yet, and if they were, that would put her up by nine votes over Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The certified results from the state say Miller-Meeks won the race by six.

THE DISTRICT:

It covers southeastern Iowa, cities like Davenport, Burlington, and even Clinton.

THE PROCESS:

Rita Hart has to file a notice of the contest within 30 days of the results, which she already has. Then the Contestee, in this case Mariannette Miller-Meeks can respond. Miller-Meeks has responded by filing a motion to dismiss the contest. The Hart campaign can proceed by taking depositions, trying to get testimony to back up their claims.