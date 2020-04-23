VERIFY: No, CBD products have not been approved to treat coronavirus

To date, there is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19.

Are CBD product approved to treat the novel coronavirus?

No. As of April 23, 2020, there is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19.

During this pandemic, people are turning to social media for answers and medical advice.

One question popping up is whether CBD oil be used to help treat coronavirus.

Our Verify researchers turned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and Food and Drug Administration to answer the question.

According to all of them, to date, there is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19.

Not only that, the FDA has been cracking down on companies profiting off fake cures. The agency sent warning letters to retailers with misleading claims, including ones selling CBD-products.

In their letters, the FDA writes that it is unlawful to:

“...advertise that a product can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made. For COVID-19, no such study is currently known to exist.”

In March, Attorney General William Barr sent a memo urging the public to report suspected coronavirus-related fraud.

New York Attorney General Letita James took action against a Utah-based company specializing in the sale of CBD.

“Deceptive marketing is never acceptable, especially during a time of crisis; this is a matter of public health and safety," James wrote. "My office will continue to root out companies that attempt to illegally profit from this pandemic.”