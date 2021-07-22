Verify: Is the U.S. experiencing another coin shortage?

Our sources are the Federal Reserve, U.S. Mint and Coinstar.

MOLINE, Ill. — You may have noticed signs returning to stores saying there is another coin shortage. News 8's David Bohlman wanted to verify if that's truly the case or if it's another issue that could be solved with common 'cents'.

During the beginning months of the pandemic signs went up at stories citing a nationwide coin shortage. The U.S. Mint said at the time it was because of business closures which had a domino effect ultimately halting the spending habits of Americans.

According to the Federal Reserve, "A temporary cap was imposed in June 2020 on the orders depository institutions place for coins with the Federal Reserve to ensure that the supply was fairly distributed. Because coin circulation patterns have not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, caps were reinstated in May 2021."

The U.S. Mint has been operating at "full production capacity. In 2020, the Mint produced 14.8 billion coins, a 24 percent increase from the 11.9 billion coins produced in 2019."

Coinstar says, "As the economy has begun to reopen, the demand for coin has increased. While Mint production is up, it is not currently satisfying demand which led to the Federal Reserve’s decision to start allocating various denominations to depository institutions in May. However, Coinstar estimates approximately $18 billion coins are idle, likely in people’s homes. Until consumers’ normal coin recycling habits return, we may experience these coin circulation issues going forward, similar to last year, which will negatively impact consumers that primarily use cash at the point of sale.

If that spare change was spent at local businesses or deposited to financial institutions, it could help rebound from the circulation issue.

So we can verify, No, there isn't a nationwide coin shortage happening right now, but there is a circulation issue.