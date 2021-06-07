VERIFY: Are Iowans really seeing the highest gas prices in 7 years?

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted Iowans are paying more for gas now than in the last seven years, but that's not true. Let's VERIFY.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A tweet from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign account says Iowans are facing the highest gas prices in the last seven years because of the Biden administration's "failing energy prices."

While the sticker shock at the pump is real right now, is it true that gas prices are at their highest right now? Let's VERIFY.

When Iowans pull up to fill up, they’re facing 7-year high #gas prices under the Biden administration’s failing energy prices. ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/vMl0GAys6s — Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) June 3, 2021

QUESTION: Are Iowans experiencing the highest gas prices we've seen in seven years?

First, Local 5 determined where Grassley tweeted his picture of the pump to find the price of gas where he was filling up. The senator geotagged his location as Manly, Iowa, where the price was $2.85 a gallon.

Our sources indicate gas prices were this high back in 2018, when drivers paid between $2.85 and $2.89 per gallon through the summer.

Currently, the nationwide average for gas is $3.053 while Iowa's average is $2.871.

Local 5 can verify that Grassley's claim is false: Iowans are not facing a seven-year high in gas prices.