Yes, Illinois is proposing new overdose prevention services

State lawmakers are proposing new "overdose prevention sites," which would be licensed locations providing clean spaces for drug users.

Example video title will go here for this video

ILLINOIS, USA — Drug overdoses have been on the rise over the last several years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Vital Statistics System.

Overdose prevention has become a common conversation among state legislatures. Rhode Island is the one state in the U.S. that has implemented a similar plan as well as several metros, like New York City.

THE QUESTION

Is the State of Illinois proposing new overdose prevention services?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, Illinois lawmakers are proposing new overdose prevention services.

WHAT WE FOUND

From January 2020 to January 2021, the CDC reported 3,516 people died of an overdose in Illinois. That number grew to 3,897 between January 2021 and January 2022, according to the CDC's data.

Illinois House Bill 0002 proposes new "overdose prevention sites."

Those sites would be licensed by the state, and must include the following services, as listed in the proposed bill:

Provide a hygienic space where participants may consume pre-obtained substances; Maintain a supply of naloxone and oxygen on-site, together with the necessary equipment to administer naloxone and oxygen; Monitor participants for potential overdose; Employ staff trained to administer first aid to participants who are experiencing an overdose; Provide sterile injection or other substance use supplies, collect used hypodermic needles and syringes, and provide secure hypodermic needle and syringe disposal services in compliance with the Overdose Prevention and Harm Reduction Act and any applicable rules adopted by the Department of Public Health; Provide safer smoking and safer snorting kits; Provide naloxone; Encourage drug checking or the use of fentanyl test strips; Provide education on safe consumption practices, the proper disposal of hypodermic needles and syringes, and overdose prevention; Provide referrals to substance use disorder and mental health treatment, medication-assisted treatment or recovery, and other services which address social determinants of health; Offer a quiet and comfortable space for participants to stay safely sheltered and supervised after consuming substances; and Train staff members and volunteers to deliver services offered at the overdose prevention site, and maintain an adequate staff of health care professionals or other trained staff or volunteers.

Each licensed location would be required to provide data to the state about the number of people using the sites, how many overdoses happened there and the number of supplies distributed at the location. The proposed bill does not specify how frequently that data would need to be reported to the state Department of Human Services.

Anyone who uses the services provided at the "overdose prevention sites" would not face any criminal or civil penalties, according to the proposed bill.

If the bill were to become law, the Illinois Department of Human Services would have one year from the enactment date to determine licensing guidelines and application processes, according to the text of HB0002.

Right now, the bill is being discussed by committees in the Illinois House. It would still need to pass the full state House and Senate before going to Gov. Pritzker's desk.

You can read the full proposed bill here.