Hate cilantro? It's possible it could be in your genes

Studies found multiple genetic variants that can make people dislike cilantro, however, other factors may also influence your preference.

Cilantro is commonly used as an ingredient in a variety of dishes, however, many have a strong distaste for the flavor of the herb. In a study of 1,639 people aged 20 to 29 years old, 14% of women and 10% of men disliked cilantro.

Many online discuss how cilantro has a soapy taste, with some attributing the cause to genetics. VERIFY viewer Jean reached out via text to ask if it's been scientifically proven that cilantro can taste differently depending on the person.

THE QUESTION

Do genetics influence how cilantro tastes?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Genes can contribute to why cilantro tastes like soap to some people, but many factors impact a person’s food preferences.

WHAT WE FOUND

Numerous studies show genetics can influence the way certain food items, like cilantro, taste and smell. However, more studies with larger data sets must be conducted to confirm how much these genetic variants directly influence cilantro dislike compared to other factors, such as general environmental factors.

A study published in Chemical Senses in 2012 tested 286 sets of twins. Researchers asked them to rate the smell and flavor of cilantro based on pleasantness. In their results, they found associations between bitter receptors, which are sensors in the body that make foods taste bitter, and herbs, like cilantro.

The study's authors determined a link between finding a pleasant taste in cilantro and three genetic variations, which are identified with a special system of numbers and letters. A genetic variant is a permanent change in a DNA sequence.

Those variations are known as: TAS2R50, TRPA1, and GNAT3. The first variant — TAS2R50 — is known to signal a bitter taste. The second variant — TRPA1 — is also a signaling component for taste that is associated with both bitter and sweet recognition. The third variant — GNAT3 — works as a signal for strong chemicals found in foods. The study highlights these genetic variations to help explain the divisive opinions about cilantro.

The genetics company 23andMe also conducted a study utilizing research from their users. They found a variant — OR6A2 — that is better at detecting aldehydes, an organic compound found in cilantro that’s often used as an ingredient in perfumes and soaps.

While these studies show a possible link between certain genetic variations and the “soapy” taste of cilantro, other factors could be at play, which is why this claim needs context.

“Genetics is a small part,” said Joanne Cole, PhD, an assistant professor in the Biomedical Informatics department at University of Colorado School of Medicine. External and environmental factors can also have an impact on food choices. Circumstances like how a person is raised, learned behavior, or food availability can lead to someone choosing one food over the other. She adds that while genetics is a small part, people do choose foods based on flavor so once you have a food in front of you, your “genetic predisposition is probably very important at that stage.”

For those that dislike cilantro, it’s possible to be converted into liking it by crushing the herb before eating it.

“Cilantro has many attributes which make it worthwhile to overcome any aversion to it,” says Neha Vyas, M.D. in a Cleveland Clinic blog post. The herb offers these health benefits: